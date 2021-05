Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A Photo Party is helping Hoosiers get new professional photos, and the proceeds from the party are will benefit special needs families.

Plus, We ask what should replace Oaktree Apartments? Scarlett Martin from The Indianapolis Metropolitan Development and Damon Hewlin of Meticulous Design + Architecture join us on the live line taking suggestions from listeners.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

