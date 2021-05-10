HHW Gaming: Sony Acknowledges The PS5 Supply Struggle Will Continue Throughout 2021

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This is definitely not the news people still searching for a PS5 console want to hear.

It’s no secret there is a huge supply issue when it comes to the PS5. To make matters worse, greedy a** resellers scoop up whatever stock hits online retailers so they can throw it on sites like StockX and eBay and sell them for a jacked-up price. Sony is well aware of that issue, and when it comes to that problem, the company doesn’t have good news on that front.

According to Bloomberg, Hiroki Totoki revealed that Sony is having a tough time keeping up with the demand for its latest console, and it expects this to be an issue going into 2022.

“I don’t think demand is calming down this year, and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” Totoki reportedly revealed further, adding “We have sold more than 100 million units of the PlayStation 4 and considering our market share and reputation, I can’t imagine demand dropping easily.”

Sony hopes to produce at least 14.8 million PS5 consoles for the remainder of the financial year that began in April 2021. The company has already moved 7.8 million consoles through March 31st. Lord knows if those consoles actually ended up in homes, or a good portion of them are sitting in a garage somewhere collecting dust until a reseller can get it off his or her hands. Sony’s previous console, the PS4, sold 14.8 million units in its first full fiscal year but didn’t experience the plethora of supply issues like the PS5, thanks in part to the COVID-19 global pandemic and freak incidents like the six-day, seven-hour blockage of Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Before the unfortunate arrival of Totoki’s comments, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, president, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, had a much rosier outlook say that PS5 supply would “get better every month throughout 2021.” Speaking with The Financial Times back in February, he further added, “the pace of the improvement in the supply chain will gather throughout the course of the year, so by the time we get to the second half of [2021], you’re going to be seeing really decent numbers indeed.”

Welp, we guess he was just optimistic at the time.

Now, this could be Sony just lowering their expectations, and who knows, maybe the PS5 supply could actually improve throughout the year.

We’re not holding our breath. Until that day arrives, you should check out these tips and tricks that could aid you in your mythical quest to land either PS5 or Xbox Series X.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

HHW Gaming: Sony Acknowledges The PS5 Supply Struggle Will Continue Throughout 2021 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: