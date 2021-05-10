Civil Rights & Social Justice
HomeCivil Rights & Social Justice

Authorities Failed To Act After Internal Probe Finds Cops Shouldn’t Have Fired Into Breonna Taylor’s Apartment

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
One Year Anniversary Of The Killing Of Breonna Taylor Marked By Protests

Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

Findings released by investigative officers assigned to Breonna Taylor‘s deadly shooting revealed that the three officers involved in her untimely death should have not fired shots into her apartment.

While the statement is undoubtedly a “water is wet” moment for Taylor’s family and supporters, the probe also directly contradicts the actions made by law enforcement authorities, namely former Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Yvette Gentry and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who found that the LMPD officers were justified in using excessive force.

A report by Sgt. Andrew Meyer from the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit was also backed by another official within the department named Lt. Jeff Artman, ABC News reports.

“They took a total of thirty-two shots, when the provided circumstances made it unsafe to take a single shot. This is how the wrong person was shot and killed,” Meyer wrote in his report.

Cameron instead argued that the officers were justified because they were initially fired upon by Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend. Walker maintains he fired out of self-defense because he believed their home was being broken into. LMPD claims the shot fired by Walker struck Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh, which prompted an arrest and a charge of attempted murder. The charges against Walker were later dropped.

Meyers report also states that Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove violated a use-of-force policy when they opened fire in the apartment, ignoring the real risk that another person, or an innocent bystander could be struck by the bullets.

“Ms. Taylor’s safety should have been considered before he [Mattingly] returned fire,” Meyer added.

The report goes on to say that deadly force should have been used against Walker after he fired at the officers, but only if they could isolate him as a clear target.

Only Hankinson faced charges on wanton endangerment relating to shots fired inside of a neighboring apartment, instead of charges directly related to Taylor’s death. He plead not guilty last year and awaits trial.

Walker was not physically injured in the shooting, but Taylor was struck six times, including at least one shot fired by Mattingly. A FBI ballistics report found that Cosgrove fired the fatal shot which took Taylor’s life.

Lonita Baker, a lawyer for Taylor’s family condemned former LMPD Police Chief Yvette Gentry for not heeding the instructions of the investigators. Cosgrove and Hankison were terminated for violating policy, but Gentry cleared Mattingly of any wrongdoing prior to her retirement earlier this year.

“It’s disappointing that Chief Gentry went against the recommendation of the investigators. Only she knows the reason that she did that,” Baker said in an interview with WHAS-TV.

“I fired people that some believe should have been suspended, I reprimanded people some people (said) should have been exonerated and I overturned what was believed was not appropriate for the situation,” Gentry said in a statement released on Friday. “I still believe in my soul Breonna Taylor should be alive.”

Mattingly continues to evade responsibility in Taylor’s murder and is penning a book regarding his viewpoint of the case. Recently Mattingly announced he was retiring from the LMPD, slated to take effect on June 1.

SEE ALSO:

Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After Trying To Cash In On Her Death

Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Death Launches GoFundMe

One Year Anniversary Of The Killing Of Breonna Taylor Marked By Protests

'We Still Fighting': Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death

20 photos Launch gallery

'We Still Fighting': Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death

Continue reading ‘We Still Fighting’: Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor’s Death

'We Still Fighting': Photos Of Protests Marking 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's Death

Across the United States, demonstrators held rallies to honor the life and legacy of Breonna Taylor, a Black 26-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, woman who was killed by police in her home on March 13, 2020. Taylor's death marked a pivotal moment in the Black Lives Matter movement and again reminded us that Black women and girls are also subjugated to routine violence at the hands of law enforcement. Taylor's death stood at the intersection of race and gender, where Black women experience different layers of trauma when victimized by the police. Protests were held in major cities over the United States in Taylor's hometown of Louisville, New York City and Atlanta, Grand Rapids and Los Angeles. In Louisville, hundreds of demonstrators followed behind Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, and other members of Taylor's family. The event took place in Jefferson Square Park for the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally and march. https://www.instagram.com/p/CL_tZgfgPTk/ "We still in the streets[.] We still fighting," Palmer wrote in an Instagram post, captioning a flyer for the anniversary demonstrations. "1 year ago, Breonna Taylor was tragically killed in her own home, igniting a movement for racial justice and necessary change, which has prompted many cities and states to BAN no-knock warrants," Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor's family tweeted on Sunday. "365 days have passed but the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor continues!!" https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1370737410234056706?s=20 On Friday ahead of the anniversary, Palmer filed a complaint against six officers over their roles in the investigation. Palmer has asked the LMPD's Professional Standards Unit and the Public Integrity Unit to investigate the officers in reference to statements and reports used in the investigation, as well as those who reportedly improperly monitored tapped Taylor's phone, WLKY reports. On the same day Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who was with her on the night of the deadly police raid, filed a federal lawsuit accusing the LMPD of violating his constitutional rights. Prior to Taylor's death anniversary, a judge signed an order to permanently close a criminal case filed against Walker for shooting one of the officers involved in the raid. Walker, a registered gun owner, contends that he acted in self-defense on the night Taylor was killed. The protests followed a lively week that included a mobile billboard in Louisville emblazoned with a tweet from Taylor where she shared her hopes of one day having a child. “My daughter hasn’t even been conceived but she has a name already lol…that’s how ready I am,” she tweeted in 2018. Activists demanded on Thursday for Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine to open a new investigation into the officers involved in Taylor's death and move forward with prosecuting them. Wine initially recused himself from the case because his office was prosecuting Walker. But after Walker's charges were permanently dropped, the activists said Wine no longer has the conflict of interest that he claimed existed. Keep reading to find some images from protests around the country that marked the anniversary of Breonna Tayor's death.

Authorities Failed To Act After Internal Probe Finds Cops Shouldn’t Have Fired Into Breonna Taylor’s Apartment  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Authorities Failed To Act After Internal Probe Finds…
 9 hours ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close