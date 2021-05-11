Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

J. Cole Drops Documentary Today Ahead Of Album Release

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2

Source: J. Cole Puma Dreamer 2 / PUMA

 

Fayetteville, North Carolina rapper J. Cole is applying some major pressure ahead of his album release this Friday. Yesterday, the rapper announced he will dropping a documentary Monday, May 10th at 1:00 p.m.

J. Cole Will Play For Rwanda In Basketball Africa League’s Inaugural Season

“Applying Pressure. The Off-Season Documentary. Dropping tomorrow at 1pm ET,”  Cole captioned the post. 

J. Cole announced last week he is dropping a new project Friday, May 14.

Watch Below!

J. Cole Drops Documentary Today Ahead Of Album Release  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
J. Cole Drops Documentary Today Ahead Of Album…
 6 hours ago
05.11.21
Photos
Close