J. Cole Drops Documentary Today Ahead Of Album Release

Fayetteville, North Carolina rapper J. Cole is applying some major pressure ahead of his album release this Friday. Yesterday, the rapper announced he will dropping a documentary Monday, May 10th at 1:00 p.m.

“Applying Pressure. The Off-Season Documentary. Dropping tomorrow at 1pm ET,” Cole captioned the post.

J. Cole announced last week he is dropping a new project Friday, May 14.

