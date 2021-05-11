Celebrity News
Trey Songz Accused Of Hurting A Woman During A Road Rage Hit-And-Run Incident

Jesus, take the wheel!

It looks like Mr. Trey Songz still can’t keep his temper (or hands) to himself. TMZ reports that the singer got into a shouting match with an unidentified woman late night Thursday. After their cars got into a slight fender bender, the woman got out of her car to confront the “Bottoms Up” singer, and he allegedly hit her hand with his vehicle as the argument got more heated. She also claims he immediately sped off before the police arrived at the scene. The woman did not seek medical attention for the pain in her hand, so she was lucky compared to other women who’ve had run-ins with trifling Trigga.

Just last week a bartender filed a lawsuit against Songz for allegedly punching them. The accuser said got physical after they told him he wasn’t allowed to sit on the Hollywood Palladium’s bar at a Cardi B concert. The week before that, Trey just got out of trouble when prosecutors declined to press charges after his arrest for a violent altercation during a Kansas City Chief’s game. He appeared to throw the first punch at police when confronted for violating Covid-19 safety protocols by refusing to wear a mask.

Recently the R&B singer has had a pattern of using violence and intimidation against women or throwing tantrums. It’s hard to expect good judgment from someone spitting in the mouths of strangers a year into a global pandemic. According to TMZ, a member of Songz’s camp denies the allegations from the most recent incident. It seems like just a matter of time before he finds a newer or nastier way to get into more trouble.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

[caption id="attachment_959839" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Leon Bennett / Getty[/caption] Trey Songz really should know better. There goes the crooner spitting in the mouths of two women, and Twitter has opinions and plenty of disgust. Maybe it’s deep fake, but there goes Twitter doing the aforementioned deed on video. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/_MacKyn/status/1371125927585910785 We don’t know the specifics, but do we really want to? Is the Rona still not outside? Apparently, it was from a video set of a visual we will have no desire of watching when it does drop (Selena Gomez’s “Dámelo To’,” allegedly,) Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/mabeImora/status/1370975044118179841 The irony here is that Trigga himself caught the coronavirus back in October of last year. He even gave lip service to not being like then President Trump and taking the pandemic seriously. But then there was Trigga performing at a super spreader concert in Ohio just two months later. This guy. Peep the reactions in the gallery. SEE ALSO: Trey Songz Arrested After Physical Altercation With Officers At Kansas City Chiefs' Game HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

