Drive-in shows popular again thanks to nostalgia and necessity

A Drive-In Movie Theater As Consumer Confidence Falls

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

It’s the Month of May, which means it is time to “start your engines!” In this case, we don’t mean at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Start Your Engines is the name of the first drive-in show of 2021, presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana.

Of course, the theme is no coincidence.

The performance will help fans get revved up for the Indianapolis 500, bringing you music that celebrates classic cars and the highways and by-ways of America.

ATI started drive-ins in 2020, as a way to safely perform in-person as COVID-19 took its toll.

The shows were such a success, the organization is bringing them back, despite the easing of statewide pandemic restrictions.

Read the full story here. 

Source: WRTV.com

