INDIANAPOLIS — “This is usually how it is every Tuesday morning. We start off with the big crowd and it usually takes us about an hour to get through them,” David Gray, volunteer with the Indianapolis Urban League said.

When the pandemic started just over a year ago, volunteers at the Indianapolis Urban League, like Gray, would have ever predicted that only 13 months later their weekly food distribution would still be feeding families.

“This is week 55. So, 55 weeks,” Gray said. “Honestly, at the end of every month that we’ve done this for the first few months I figured that was going to be the end and the next week they’d be like, no we’re keeping it going.”

For the past year, Gray has had a close up look at the effects of the pandemic with the line of cars serving as a gauge on the damage done to so many families and so many people. Regardless of the time of year or even whether the Indianapolis Urban League has distributed food supplies to roughly 600 families for 55 weeks in a row.

Indianapolis Urban League’s pandemic food drive still feeding families 55 weeks later was originally published on wtlcfm.com

