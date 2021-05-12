Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Ironically Arrested For Speeding

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Some jokes just write themselves, and we’re willing to bet that many of you got in a good chuckle at news of Olympic running champion Caster Semenya getting arrested for, of all things, speeding.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Semenya’s actual arrest isn’t funny in the least bit — the goal is to keep our people away from prisons! — but it’s hard not to see the irony here. Semenya is one of the fastest women to step foot on a track, particularly given her status as a two-time Olympic and three-time world champion over 800 meters, so her penchant for going fast behind the wheel comes as not too much of a surprise.

The 30-year-old South African athlete was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, prosecutors said today (May 12) by way of ClickOnDetroit. Semenya actually made a court appearance on Friday in Pretoria, one of South Africa’s three capital cities, to plead guilty in the case against her as the NPA put it. Part of her sentence means she will also have to return to court this August so that officials can confirm if she completed the community service or not.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Unfortunately, vying to be the next Speedy Gonzales has been the least of Caster Semenya’s issues, as she’s also facing legal woes on a more personal level through her career as a runner. World Athletics have set regulations in place that prohibit Semenya and other women with high levels of natural testosterone to compete at any major international events in races from 400 meters to one mile. Any woman that falls into that category is expected to have their hormone levels artificially reduced to below a specific threshold, a move which Semenya has fought twice in court and lost both times.

Her next step is to fight the hormone regulation soon at the European Court of Human Rights. Let’s just hope she isn’t in too much of a hurry to speed and get things rolling ahead.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Olympic Fashion Through The Years (PHOTOS) 18 photos Launch gallery Olympic Fashion Through The Years (PHOTOS) 1. Sochi 2014 Source: 1 of 18 2. London 2012 Source: 2 of 18 3. Beijing 2008 Source: 3 of 18 4. Turin 2006 Source: 4 of 18 5. Athens 2004 Source: 5 of 18 6. Salt Lake City 2002 Source: 6 of 18 7. Sydney 2000 Source: 7 of 18 8. Nagano 1998 Source: 8 of 18 9. Atlanta 1996 Source: 9 of 18 10. Barcelona 1992 Source: 10 of 18 11. Lillehammer 1994 Source: 11 of 18 12. Seoul 1988 Source: 12 of 18 13. Los Angeles 1984 Source: 13 of 18 14. Montreal 1976 Source: 14 of 18 15. 1968 Mexico City Source: 15 of 18 16. Innsbruck 1964 Source: 16 of 18 17. London 1948 Source: 17 of 18 18. Stockholm 1912 Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Olympic Fashion Through The Years (PHOTOS) Olympic Fashion Through The Years (PHOTOS)

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Ironically Arrested For Speeding was originally published on blackamericaweb.com