Zack Snyder Reveals Why He Likes To Make Zombies More Terrifying & Says ‘Army of the Dead’ Prequels Are Coming

Zack Snyder, fresh off his much-needed Justice League redo that gave Ray Fisher’s Cyborg all of his things, the beloved director is back with his new Netflix original film Army of the Dead.

Snyder’s latest film is a zombie-heist movie that follows a ragtag bunch of individuals led by Dave Bautista, who brought them all together to pull off a daring heist emptying a vault full of cash located in the bowels of a casino. It sounds like an easy job, right? Welp, not in Zack Snyder’s world of heist films, the crew will have to reenter Las Vegas, which has become ground zero for a zombie apocalypse.

Cassius Life had the opportunity to speak with Zack Snyder about his new zombie film, and we had some questions. One question we had to ask right off the rip was if there is a “Snyder Cut” of this film, and he assured us there isn’t, telling us, “you saw it, you saw it.”

Now that this is out of the way, we asked the director why does he like to make zombies even more terrifying than they already are? For fans of the horror genre, Snyder is well-known for his 2004 film Dawn of the Dead, a remake of George Romero’s 1978 classic film. When it comes to the undead, we all know them to be lumbering, slow, and dumb flesh-devouring walking corpses.

In Snyder’s version, he took zombies to another level giving them the ability to run. In Army of the Dead, Snyder decided to give them that ability, but this time allowed them to be smart, agile, and have an undead pet tiger. In his response to our question, Snyder explained that he wanted to break the norm regarding how we see zombies in his films and even have a bit of sympathy for the creatures.

“I guess it’s because you know I love the genre, so I love to sort of deconstruct it in some ways, figure out the why that is?” he begins. “You can only stress something to understand how it works when you break it a little bit, and I think that’s the why for me. Also, I love the idea you know you might be sympathetic with the zombies. If you can pull it off, that’s cool.”

As with any Zack Snyder film, there is a potential of a Snyderverse of other films following the original. We asked the director if there are any potential prequels and sequels for the film, and he revealed that one of the film’s characters, Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer), will be getting his own origin story, plus we will learn more about the super zombies in an animated prequel.

“We’re making an animated prequel that tells the story of the zombie origins. I’m directing two of those. We’re into production on that,” Snyder revealed. “As well as Matthias who plays the safecracker, he already directed a movie that Shay [Hatten] and I wrote, Shay wrote it I came up with the story that tells the story of Dieter’s character in Germany and his obsession with safes.”

Snyder also revealed to us what he would risk facing the zombie apocalypse for? Being the family-orientated man that he is, Snyder told us saving a loved one or friend trapped inside.

We can’t argue with that.

You can watch the entire interview below. Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix and some theaters on May 21.

Photo: Clay Enos / Netflix

