Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Friday and Angie’s Motivation should help you over the weekend! The quote says, “20 minutes of doing something is more valuable than 20 hours of thinking of it.” We’ve all been there when we think about our plans but we actually need to just put in more work. Take this motivation into the weekend and get some work in. Don’t let your thoughts get the best of your work.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Angie’s Motivation: “20 Mins Of Doing Something Is More Valuable Than 20 Mins Of Talking Of It” was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3: