This Father’s Day will be a special one for The OWN Network, as Oprah Winfrey and the gang will be premiering a new television special titled Honoring Our Kings: Own Honors Black Fatherhood, hosted by celebrated actor Sterling K. Brown.

Produced by Reginald Hudlin, the two-hour special is set to bring us a series of conversations with Dads across the world, which will also include some of our favorite celebrity fathers as well. With that, there’s also set to be a few musical performances scheduled with the sole intention to give props to pops across the world.

Speaking on why Sterling made such a great fit, OWN president Tina Perry said, “Our intention at OWN – across all of our programming – is to authentically portray the real-life experiences of African Americans. We know, and our viewers know, the way Black fathers show up for their families, and we are honored to welcome Sterling K. Brown to co-host this special program to celebrate these Black men.”

Hudlin echoed those same sentiments as well, also adding via a statement, “There are so many Black Dads who give their all for their families who are never represented in the media. Sterling and I always compare notes on what’s best for our kids, and it’s wonderful to be able to take that conversation nationwide and replace inaccurate stereotypes with inspirational truths.”

Sterling K Brown, who’s also an executive producer on the special as well as co-host, spoke highly of being asked, saying, “I am honored to celebrate these exceptional men who are my ‘Brothers in Fatherhood’, and continue to shift the national perception of Black fathers.”

Honoring Our Kings: Own Honors Black Fatherhood is scheduled to air on June 15 at 9:00 PM ET. As stated earlier, the special is produced by Hudlin Entertainment along with The Gurin Company.

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Partner For OWN Network TV Special In Honor Of Black Fathers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

