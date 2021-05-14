Indy
HomeIndy

IU Health Methodist nurse to sing national anthem ahead of Grand Prix at IMS

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
by: Staff Reports
Posted: May 14, 2021 / 04:52 PM EST / Updated: May 14, 2021 / 05:53 PM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the hospital to a larger-than-life stage, a local health care worker is being featured at the GMR Grand Prix.

News 8’s McKinzie Roth caught up with Brittney Jones, a registered nurse case manger from IU Health Methodist, before the big performance.

Click the video for the full interview.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/iu-health-methodist-nurse-to-sing-national-anthem-ahead-of-grand-prix-at-ims/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29

IU Health Methodist nurse to sing national anthem ahead of Grand Prix at IMS  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
IU Health Methodist nurse to sing national anthem…
 13 hours ago
05.14.21
Photos
Close