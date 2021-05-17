Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since the Racist-In-Chief began placing the blame of the pandemic on the Asian community, hate crimes against innocent Asian American’s skyrocketed and continues to happen to this day.

Touching on the subject and calling for a halt to the hate, OG Asian rapper, MC Jin links up with Wyclef for the visuals to “Stop The Hatred.” Sitting in a room surrounded with statues and ornaments representative of his Asian heritage, Jin shuts down stereotypes while showcasing Asian culture and speaks on the struggle they experience in the U.S. Stop the Asian hate, y’all.

Back in the A the Migos reunite after a lengthy hiatus for their clip to “Straightenin” where the three politic in a parking lot and show off some exotic foreign automobiles you can only dream of riding in. Dope colors too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fivio Foreign featuring Rowdy Rebel, Vado, and more.

MC JIN FT. WYCLEF – “STOP THE HATRED”

MIGOS – “STRAIGHTENIN”

FIVIO FOREIGN FT. ROWDY REBEL – “CREEPIN”

VADO – “N.I.S.S.S.”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “WHITE TEETH”

BATSAUCE – “CARE OF VAN”

YINKA DIZ – “MR. PERFECT”

TRAPLAND PAT – “F** A NI**A”

26AR – “WHATEVA”

BUTCH DAWSON – “HUMMER”

MC Jin ft. Wyclef “Stop The Hatred,” Migos “Straightenin” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: