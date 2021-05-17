Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Adam Levine‘s been rockin’ the crowd for damn near two decades and while he’s known for being the lead vocalist in Maroon 5, y’all would be surprised to learn that the he man is also a sneaker aficionado.

In the latest installment of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, the “Girls Like You” singer links up with Joe La Puma at SoleStage in LA to talk about sneakers, getting some Red October Yeezy’s from Kanye himself and his memories about the Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant.

“He was my guy. We all miss him so much. Being from LA, born and raised, he was such a big part of my life growing up. I saw so many of his most celebrated moments. I still really haven’t fully been able to grasp it. I’m still kind of in shock.”

We all are, man. We all are.

After talking about how Kanye blessed him with the Red Octobers and how he didn’t know their value until someone told him “Hey those are worth a lot of money.”

Said Levine, “Before I really cared about sneakers I got these as a gift from Kanye. He sent out these sneakers, I was like, ‘What are these?’ I went online and found out how much they were going for and was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I had no clue. I was so out of the loop at that point. They sat around, I had them forever. Then I started loving sneakers and was like, ‘Wait a minute, I have like the illest pair of sneakers ever.’”

Levine went on to spend A LOT of money on seven pairs of sneakers. $11,880.75 to be exact. Walking away with some Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”, Supreme Nike SB Dunks, and Air Jordan 1 “Union”‘s amongst other kicks, Adam Levine proves that rock stars love to rock kicks as well.

Check out the video below and let us know if you think he might’ve overpaid for some of the sneakers he took home.

Adam Levine Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: