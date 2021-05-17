The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Lil Duval Talks New Stand Up Special, Relationships + Reveals New Song With Boosie Badazz

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Lil Duval is still living his best life and has so many things coming up.  He recently released the trailer to his comedy special, Living My Best Life. After topping the charts with his same-titled single, Duval is coming for more hits and wants to continue to make music.  He talks about collaborating with Boosie, his perfect Verzuz battle, and what’s coming next for the comedian.

 LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Lil Duval Talks New Stand Up Special, Relationships + Reveals New Song With Boosie Badazz  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Lil Duval Talks New Stand Up Special, Relationships…
 6 hours ago
05.17.21
Photos
Close