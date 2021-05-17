Wait What? Ariana Grande Gets Married

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yes, you read that headline correctly! Ariana Grande is officially married!!! It was confirmed by a representative which shared the news saying, “”They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

This comes as a bit of a surprise because not too long ago they were discussing plans saying it would happen in the summer and didn’t want anything too big and extravagant. And everything is moving fast for the couple as she and her now-husband Dalton Gomez just got engaged about 5 months ago in December!

The rep also said that “It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted.” Ariana hasn’t posted anything wedding-related yet on social media but we can’t wait to see those photos! Congratulations to the newlyweds! Now does she still go by Ariana Grande, Ariana Gomez (which sounds like a collaboration project with Selena Gomez), or Ariana Grande-Gomez? I think she just sticks with Ariana Grande, can’t mess up the brand lol.

