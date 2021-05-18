Who’s Cappin?! New CDC Mask Guidelines Still Sparking Questions And Confusion

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It goes without saying, but a primary source of stress throughout this entire global pandemic crisis has without a doubt been getting people to wear a mask. From those for it to the many against it, mask mandates have divided us as a nation in a similar fashion to politics. Of course, we had to question the validity of these new mask mandates for our latest segment of Who’s Cappin?!

According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, people need to be “honest with themselves” when it comes to wearing a mask, calling on the “honor system” as a means to decide on whether or not to wear a mask in certain settings.

Here’s how WebMD breaks down the debate from another professional in the medical field, in addition to our new President:

“To wear or not wear a mask remains a question, even among the fully vaccinated. ET Mitra, a gastrointestinal nurse in New York City, shared this concern on Twitter: “I saw too many COVID-19 horror stories and I still prefer to mask up around strangers. If I choose to wear my mask indoors are people going to think I’m anti-vax?”

President Joe Biden supported the CDC’s move on Twitter but acknowledged an issue with the timing. “If you’re fully vaccinated, you can now go mask-less in most settings,” he wrote. “But remember: it’s going to take time for everyone who wants to get vaccinated to get their shots, and some vaccinated people prefer masks. So please, if you see someone with a mask, treat them with kindness.”

The two new CDC updates say, “Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” as well as, “Update that fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.” Choose for yourself, but be safe regardless.

Find out more about Who’s Cappin?! this week with the good sis Lore’l below:

Who’s Cappin?! New CDC Mask Guidelines Still Sparking Questions And Confusion was originally published on themorninghustle.com

