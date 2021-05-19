Snoop Dogg’s Upcoming Series on NBC’s Peacock With Kevin Hart Makes Fun of World’s Dumbest Crooks

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

According to Deadline, Snoop Dogg is working on a new series that pokes fun at the world’s stupidest crooks, and it is going to air on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. Kevin Hart made the announcement at NBCUniversal’s Upfronts on Monday, and Hart said that he and the iconic West Coast lyricist also have a comedy sports news show in the works.

Hart’s statement comes one year after his Laugh Out Loud network signed a multi-year deal with Peacock. The NBC streaming platform acquired an undisclosed minority stake in Hart’s LOL network, has a “first-look” arrangement with LOL, and will distribute LOL’s catalog on the service among the other various terms of their contract. “In partnering with Peacock through my Laugh Out Loud network, we’re able to bring our comedy in color proposition to an even broader audience,” Hart said in January of last year. “Their investment in Laugh Out Loud takes us to the next level, furthering our mission to build the biggest comedy company in the world by amplifying diverse, hilarious comedic voices. So thankful and appreciative for the opportunity.”

It was also revealed at Monday’s Upfront that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was renewed for another five years. And Will Smith’s reboot of his classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is finally ready to begin principal photography in August – but it may return with a twist.

“When we announced the Peacock project, all of the fans went on blaze,” Smith said. Then he brought up one of TV’s most memorably heart-wrenching episodes from the show, “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse.” In thirty minutes, viewers saw how Will’s fractured relationship with absent father, Lou (played by Ben Vereen), made him question his own worthiness of love.

“Will’s dad scene, that was one of the most dramatic scenes I ever had to do on the show,” Smith said. But then he added, “I should play my dad. That’s just a suggestion. I might do that… We got some time to sneak some of these ideas into scripts.”

