Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District broke ground on the future location of its new headquarters on Tuesday.

The 14,000-square-foot facility will be located in the area known as the International marketplace. That’s near 38th Street and Lafayette Road. The district says the location will help “deepen their roots” within the community.

Read more from WRTV here

IMPD Northwest District breaks ground on new headquarters was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3: