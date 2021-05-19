Indy
Jonas Brothers announce Noblesville concert for September

Jonas Brothers

Source: Peggy Sirota / Universal Music Group / Live Nation

 

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Jonas Brothers are headed to Indiana.

The band has announced a Noblesville stop on their “Remember This” tour.

The guys will play Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Thursday, September 9.

The tour has 44 stops planned and begins on Aug. 20.

Kelsea Ballerini will open on the tour.

Tickets will be on sale here May 27 at 10 a.m.

