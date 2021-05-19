CLOSE
Temps are heating up and so is today’s #middayworkout . For today’s workout you will need a wall, a mat and your body weight.
Workout Instructions:
1. Warm Up 5-10 minutes.
2. Complete each move for 30-60 seconds.
3. Take a short 20-30 second rest break after completing each move.
4. Repeat each circuit 3-4 times.
5. Cool Down 5-10 minutes.
To learn about small group training sessions, fitness challenges and more check out LoveJackiePaige.Com.
Jackie Paige Is Showing You How To Use A Wall For Your Next Workout was originally published on kysdc.com
