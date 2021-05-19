Television
Home

Cast and Crew of CBS’ “All Rise” Speak Out on Show’s Cancellation

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews - CBS

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

After two years on network television, one of the most powerful dramas on primetime is coming to an end.

CBS has cancelled the legal one-hour “All Rise” as its second season is wrapping up on-screen.

From EURweb:

Starring Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, “All Rise” is set in a Los Angeles courthouse and following the trials and tribulations of judges, prosecutors and public defenders, per TV Insider.

The second season of “All Rise” tackled topics like the Black Lives Matter movement, corrupt police, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Missick was one of many involved with the show to thank fans and express support to everyone involved on social media.

Showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence, writer Lucy Luna and fellow cast members Marg Helgenberger and Lindsey Gort also took to social media to express gratitude and disappointment.

The very last episode of “All Rise” is scheduled to air on May 24 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Nicky Nelson and WENN

First through Fifth Tweet and Third through Fifth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

2017 LOL Comedy Honors Awards Show

RIP Paul Mooney: 15 Hilarious & Touching Quotes From The Legendary Comic

15 photos Launch gallery

RIP Paul Mooney: 15 Hilarious & Touching Quotes From The Legendary Comic

Continue reading RIP Paul Mooney: 15 Hilarious & Touching Quotes From The Legendary Comic

RIP Paul Mooney: 15 Hilarious & Touching Quotes From The Legendary Comic

[caption id="attachment_4122345" align="aligncenter" width="775"] Source: John Lamparski / Getty[/caption] Outspoken but always real, the entertainment world suffered a huge loss Wednesday Morning (May 19), as news broke that celebrated comedian Paul Mooney passed away at the age of 79 after suffering a sudden heart attack in Oakland, California. || RELATED: Aries Spears Channels His Inner Paul Mooney on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star || || RELATED: Paul Mooney Disappearing From The Comedy Stage ‘For Health Reasons’ || Paul Mooney’s death that was confirmed by his representative, Cassandra Williams.  Also according to Roland Martin’s Twitter post, allegedly the cousin of Paul Mooney, Rudy Ealy, says that Paul Mooney had been residing with him and had been suffering from dementia.  Ealy also said that Oakland EMS was called to the home this morning where they tried valiantly to save the legendary comedians life.   Back in 2014 Paul Mooney’s brother announced that  Paul Mooney had prostate cancer. From his days of stand-up, to his writing skills behind the scenes on such programs as The Richard Pryor Show, Sanford & Son, and In Living Color,  Mooney's knack for crafting humorous but poignant topics based on social issues will be sorely missed. More recently, Mooney was introduced to a whole new generation of fans, courtesy of Chappelle's Show, where his skits continue to entertain online viewers to this day. Check out some of Mooney's most memorable lines in the gallery below.  

Cast and Crew of CBS’ “All Rise” Speak Out on Show’s Cancellation  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Cast and Crew of CBS’ “All Rise” Speak…
 17 hours ago
05.20.21
Photos
Close