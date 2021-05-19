‘Lo Down: Ralph Lauren Launches Custom Polo Shirt Program

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This spring, Ralph Lauren will reimagine its most celebrated product with a revolutionary new addition to the Create-Your-Own customization program: The Made-to-Order Polo, the ultimate expression of the iconic Polo shirt.

The Made-to-Order Polo is the company’s latest offering using its on-demand manufacturing model — with no pre-made inventory, every product is individually created per each customer’s unique specifications. The Polo is crafted with flat-knit technology for a soft feel and a luxurious drape and remains the signature piece from the brand’s collection. Customers can create hundreds of designs by choosing the color or color-block of the body, sleeves and collar; and can customize the sleeve with letters, words or initials through a digitally integrated experience. Graphic designs, additional customization options, logos and limited editions will be available in the coming months with programmed releases throughout the year.

As traditional manufacturing processes give way to new technologies, the Company looks to be at the forefront of what is emerging as a revolutionary new approach to meeting the needs of today’s consumer. This model has both immediate and long-term benefits, including reducing product inventory, allowing for rapid fulfillment and agility in meeting consumer desires and taste, eliminating the need for markdowns. Unlike traditional cut-and-sew production methods, where patterns are cut from yardage and assembled, each Made-to-Order Polo is knit on demand with the panel pieces coming directly off the knitting machine knit to size, resulting in minimal material wastage.

This spring and summer, Ralph Lauren will celebrate the Polo shirt with a global marketing campaign entitled “World of Color,” bringing the icon to life through unique customer experiences and digital-first activations. An experiential mobile pop-up tour will visit key markets in the US over the coming months. Ralph Lauren retail stores and select wholesale locations will launch color-themed in-store experiences and pop-ups globally.

The Made-to-Order Polo is available for purchase exclusively at RalphLauren.com.

Photo: Polo Ralph Lauren

‘Lo Down: Ralph Lauren Launches Custom Polo Shirt Program was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: