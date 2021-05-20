CC Sabathia Airs Out Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa & Baseball’s Stupid Unwritten Rules

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Retired New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is well known for being a flamethrower on the mound during his playing days. During a recent interview on the “R2C2” podcast, he had some verbal heat for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa.

Sabathia let the sports world how he really felt about La Rusa and baseball’s annoying unwritten rules. Sabathia, 40, ripped the 76-year-old manager of the White Sox for criticizing his own player, Yermin Mercedes, for making the huge mistake of crushing a 3-0 pitch (a no-no in Major League Baseball) thrown by a position player the Minnesota Twins decided to put on the mound during a blowout loss.

The following day, the Twins threw behind Mercedes in response to him swinging on a 3-0 pitch, and instead of coming to the defense of his player La Russa said he had no issue with it. Welp, Sabathing sure did and sounded off on him.

“That’s just f—ing stupid. It’s stupid, period. I’m sorry,” he angrily revealed. “The s–t is terrible. He shouldn’t be f—ing managing that team, and if you’re not going to step up and have your player’s back, what’s the point of being the f—ing manager of the White Sox? S–t is stupid as f–k, sorry.”

La Russa even went as far as to call Mercedes “clueless,” claiming he missed a sign to take to the pitch. After the White Sox manager bizarrely said he didn’t have a problem with Tyler Duffey throwing at him, several o teammates came to Mercedes’ defense going against their manager.

Sabathia wasn’t done either. “This is what I was telling you when they hired him,” Sabathia continued. “He’s just so out of touch with the game, and most people are. I sit here and watch Christopher Russo on MLB Network. He’s out of touch with the game, like Tony La Russa is out of touch with the game. He should not be managing one of the best teams in the American League, period.

“The fact that Tim Anderson, who is basically the captain of their team, had to go on Instagram and step up for his teammate, like, ‘Yeah, the game wasn’t over. If you’re going to put a f—ing position player in there to pitch, guess what? If he’s going to lob s–t over the plate, we going to f–king tee off.’ Put a 10-run rule up there. If ya’ll don’t want to see people get embarrassed and you don’t want to see position players pitch, and people swing on 3-0 counts and all that s–t, then make it a 10-run rule so the f–king game would be over and you don’t have these stupid-ass unwritten rules,” he continued.

Sabathia told no lies.

It’s those unwritten rules that keep the MLB from growing and appealing to kids in urban settings. The professional league already has a glaring issue regarding its troubling lack of Black players. La Russa’s behavior surely won’t help the MLB fix it any time soon.

You can watch Sabathia read La Russa for filth below.

Photo: Alex Trautwig / Getty

CC Sabathia Airs Out Chicago White Sox Manager Tony La Russa & Baseball’s Stupid Unwritten Rules was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: