Two Boko Haram Kidnap Survivors Defy The Odds And Graduate College

Life could’ve turned out drastically different for Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, two out of 276 girls in Chibok, Borno State, Nigeria, that were abducted from the Chibok Government Girls Secondary School on April 24, 2014 by Boko Haram terrorists. However, the strength that both ladies possessed to not only escape capture but then go on to overcome any post-traumatic stress proved to be greater than anything that may been taken or done to them. As a testament to that, both Joy and Lydia have both now graduated college from Southeastern University in Lakeland, FL.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The journey wasn’t an easy feat in the least bit, but anything is possible with a little determination and faith to assist along the way. Bishara even remembers making a deal with God if he let her live according to WFLA, with her quoted as saying, “I had to make the decision if I wanted to jump out and die or go with these people. My choices were die or go with them. Not knowing what they would do with me, I chose to die.” The jump she’s talking about is in reference to the literal one that her, Pogu and 57 other girls who were able to escape the kidnapper’s moving trucks had to do. Sadly, more than 100 of the Chibok girls still remain missing based off a report by columnist Akin Ojumu for The Guardian.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Congresswoman Frederica Wilson played a key role in getting these girls the education they deserved, first visiting the girls to offer them a high school experience in America, which led to a move to Virginia for their freshman year. After eventually graduating from a high school in Oregon, both Bishara and Pogu received scholarships to attend Southeastern University.
Cheers to these ladies! The Black America Web crew is so proud of you both.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World
Black History In The Making: 20 HBCU Graduates Who Are Changing The World
1. Stacey Abrams, Spelman CollegeSource:iOne Digital/Creative Class 1 of 20
2. Rev. William Barber II, N.C. Central UniversitySource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Kenya Barris, Clark Atlanta UniversitySource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Rosalind G. Brewer, Spelman CollegeSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Ruth Carter, Hampton UniversitySource:WENN 5 of 20
6. Raashaun "DJ Envy" Casey, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 6 of 20
7. Louis Farrakhan, Sr., Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 7 of 20
8. Andrew Gillum, Florida A&M UniversitySource:WENN 8 of 20
9. Rep Al Green, Howard University, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Kamala Harris, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 10 of 20
11. Jesse Jackson, North Carolina A&T UniversitySource:Getty 11 of 20
12. Samuel L. Jackson, Morehouse CollegeSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. Letitia James, Howard UniversitySource:Getty 13 of 20
14. Kweisi Mfume, Morgan State UniversitySource:Getty 14 of 20
15. Marilyn Mosby, Tuskegee UniversitySource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Bakari Sellers, Morehouse CollegeSource:iOne Digital 16 of 20
17. Ruth Simmons, Dillard UniversitySource:Getty 17 of 20
18. Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State UniversitySource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Wanda Sykes, Hampton UniversitySource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Oprah Winfrey, Tennessee State UniversitySource:Getty 20 of 20
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Two Boko Haram Kidnap Survivors Defy The Odds And Graduate College was originally published on blackamericaweb.com