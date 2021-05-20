Dave Chappelle Returned To New York To Help Revive Live Comedy Scene

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle hasn’t lived in New York City for years after putting down his roots in Yellow Springs, Ohio, but he made a return to the Big Apple to help usher in the revival of live events. Chappelle joined Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, and others for two nights a venue in Union Square which points towards things returning to normal sooner than later.

Page Six reports that Chappelle flew in from Ohio to do two nights at The Stand and joined Rock, Noah, and comedian Michelle Wolf this past Tuesday.

“I know Dave wanted to come back to New York and put the spotlight on live shows and say comedy is back,” venue owner Paolo Italia said to Page Six.

Italia continued with, “He wanted to be part of that moment. I think what he did was great not just for our club, but for all of comedy. He truly does care. We all need people to come back into the clubs and see the shows. Everyone — music, Broadway — everything.”

Chappelle reportedly got into a little back and forth with Andrew Guiliani, the son of former mayor Rudy Giuliani. The outlet adds Questlove of The Roots fame, Donnell Rawlins, and DJ D-Nice were also attendees of the event.

