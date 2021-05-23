STREAMED: Lil Baby Taps Kirk Franklin For “We Win,” Lil Nas X Drops “Sun Goes Down,” & More

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Baby feat. Kirk Franklin — “We Win”

Lil Baby continues an impressive run with “We Win.” The new single from the forthcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy reboot with LeBron James features vocals from Kirk Franklin and production by Just Blaze.

Lil Baby rolls with a motivational tilt on the new banger. “We will be better than ever / Made a promise, we can do it together / And ain’t breaking my word / I just wish that I can fly like a bird,” Baby raps on the track.

Later, he adds: “Striving for greatness / At the same time keeping my patience / Can’t be racing to no early grave, I’m cool with just pacing.” Franklin continues: “We gon’ make it. What didn’t break me made me better. I believe that.”

Blaze says that the version that’s out is only one iteration. “The version of ‘we win’ that was just released is the short radio version,” he tweeted. “Full is 6 mins +. Took it to church like I used to. Soon come.”

Baby took to socials to announce: “This song is very much so different for me but it’s definitely one of them ones!” Franklin noted: “Excited. Humbled. Grateful. What else can I say?!?”

“We Win” is a single off the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy film. LeBron James is set to star in the reboot of a 1996 classic that starred Michael Jordan.

Lil Nas X — “Sun Goes Down”

After causing a stir and making waves with “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X returns with an autobiographical new single, “Sun Goes Down.”

Produced by Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, and Roy Lenzo, the new song begins with suicidal thoughts that Nas X once had. “I know that you want to cry but there’s much more to life than dying over your past mistakes and people who threw dirt on your name,” he sings to himself.

Directed by Psycho Films and Lil Nas X himself, the song’s music video is a trip down memory lane. It brings “Sun Goes Down” lyrics to life, from his Nicki Minaj Stan account to a lonely prom night to his prayer-filled struggles as a teen.

“WROTE THIS SONG LAST YEAR,” Nas X shared on social media. “THIS ONE IS SO SPECIAL TO ME!” Listen to the new track and watch the visual below.

Polo G feat. Lil Wayne — “Gang Gang”

After blasting off to No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “Rapstar,” Polo G comes back on the scene with “Gang Gang,” a new collaboration with Lil Wayne.

Over Angelo Ferraro’s instrumental, Polo raps about his pain, his ride, and his crew: “So used to the grey clouds, I might fuck around and drop the top in the rain / For the squad, we don’t play around, we will lay him down, hit his top close range.”

Weezy F. Baby joins in for a standout verse that shows off his ever-present sports knowledge. “I hide fettuccini from new federallis / I’m like Rick Patino or John Calipari / I’m leading my team right to the finals.”

Directed by Roscoe, the music video is full of lightning bolts, fancy rides, and ice. In the midst of all that, Polo and Weezy rhyme beside each other as veteran and surging artist.

42 Dugg — Free Dem Boyz

42 Dugg came on the scene with buzz-worthy collaborations and early excitement. Now, he unloads a 19-song project in the form of Free Dem Boyz.

The highly-anticipated LP features Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, and Rowdy Rebel, among others. It also includes the songs “Free Woo,” “Free Skeet,” “Free Merey,” and “Free Me.”

Dugg recently opened up about the offering’s title with Billboard. “I wanted to shine a light on all my people incarcerated,” he explained. “I feel like it was time for me to dedicate a project to them. Give them their own music, a soundtrack to their lives. My whole point of rapping was so that they feel it in jail. To give them something to look forward to.”

Listen to Free Dem Boyz below.

City Girls — “Twerkulator”

The City Girls say it’s time for the “Twerkulator.” After generating excitement and anticipation for the track due to a leaked snippet, JT and Yung Miami deliver the much-talked-about track.

Inspired by “Planet Rock” by Africa Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force, the new song is a taste of old school hip-hop and a futuristic force produced by Mr. Hanky. Plus, it includes City Girls’ signature stylings.

“JT, I’m fly with it / C-I-T-Y with it / Right cheek, left cheek with it / Fun size, on fleek with it,” JT rhymes on the track. Miami adds: “Yung Miami, I’m from the city / I’m litty, diamonds drippy.”

Get a preview of City Girls summer, listening to “Twerkulator” below.

STREAMED: Lil Baby Taps Kirk Franklin For "We Win," Lil Nas X Drops "Sun Goes Down," & More

