INDIANAPOLIS — Pike High School used to struggle get students to go to college. Now, 78% of their graduates go on to become college graduates.
A program started in 2006 by Dr. Ruth Woods that steers students to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) is one reason for that success.
“We knew we had a job to do because we didn’t have a lot of students going to college,” Woods said. “Our numbers are just something to be proud of.”
Woods said finding scholarships, putting students on the path to affordable education and steering them toward success still gives her a rush.
The program has opened doors to numerous current and former Pike students they did not know existed.
“I did not grow up learning about HBCUs,” Isaiah Martin, a senior at Pike, said. “My mother went to a PWI. It’s not really talked about in my family.”
Read more from WRTV here
Pike High School program helps guide students to HBCUs and success was originally published on wtlcfm.com