INDIANAPOLIS — As of Thursday, Indy Parks is increasing its lifeguard pay to $13 per hour. The decision was made as a final hiring push before pool season officially opens.

More than 40 lifeguards are still needed for hire, but the parks department has recently implemented guidelines so safely open pool using existing staff on a rotating basis. That means selected pools will close two to three days a week, which will give staff breaks and allow the parks to share seasonal staff as needed.

“Each year, Indy Parks relies on the hard work of nearly 300 staff members to help us safely operate our pools and run our summer programs. With less than two weeks to go until pools open, we know youth and adults are still looking for summer employment,” Linda Broadfoot, Indy Parks director said. “It has been a tough year for hiring across the city and nation. We are hopeful that increasing the starting pay and incentives for our lifeguards will encourage more people to apply and fill these important positions.” Read more from WRTV here

Indy Parks increases pay for lifeguards and announces bonus incentives for summer hires was originally published on wtlcfm.com

