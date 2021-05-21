Indy
HomeIndy

Family wants justice for 12-year-old shot on northeast side

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot 96.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 3:30 Thursday morning, Dayshawn Bills, 12, was playing video games with family in his grandmother’s living room when stray bullets came flying through the home.

Dayshawn was hit in the head. The young boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Family members explained that he is currently on life support and doctors are running tests.

“My nephew was hit in the back of the head. It’s just senseless. He was 12 years old,” Ricky Williams, Dayshawn’s uncle said.

Read more from WRTV here

Family wants justice for 12-year-old shot on northeast side  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Hot 96.3:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Videos
Latest
Family wants justice for 12-year-old shot on northeast…
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close