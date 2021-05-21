Polo G ft. Lil Wayne “Gang Gang,” 42 Dugg ft. Future “Maybach” & More | Daily Visuals

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Recently social media was going crazy with Lil Wayne and Drake’s guest verses on Nicki Minaj’s latest cut “Seeing Green” but has anyone noticed the heat he dropped on Polo G’s “Gang Gang”?

Well, now’s your chance. For the visuals to the aforementioned cut, Polo G and Lil Wayne link up for a small soiree up at the trap house where Weezy puffs on some medicine and Polo and company play some ball in the driveway. Y’all ever try to play ball while tipsy? It’s not easy. Fun but not easy.

Elsewhere 42 Dugg gets things lit with Future and for their clip to “Maybach” politic at Magic City’s parking lot in, well, a Maybach.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YG and Mozzy, Tee Grizzley, and more.

POLO G FT. LIL WAYNE – “GANG GANG”

42 DUGG FT. FUTURE – “MAYBACH”

YG & MOZZY – “GANGSTA”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “QUIT TRAPPIN”

YUNG MAL FT. G HERBO – “WASSUP WITH ME”

CHI CHING CHING – “VACCINE”

SQUASH – “RATE WHO RATE YOU”

