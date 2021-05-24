Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After a string of chart-topping albums, hit singles and huge guest appearances on some of the biggest songs over the past ten years, it should come as no surprise that Drake was named Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The 34-year-old rapper was on hand for the show, which took place Sunday night (May 23) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Alongside Drake was his son, Adonis Graham.

Adonis seemed to suffer a little stage fright as he stood next to his famous father. The cameras, crowd and stage eventually became too much, and the toddler broke out in tears.

“I want to dedicate this award to you.” Drake told the crying 3-year-old.

“I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took,” said Drake during his acceptance speech.

“To be honest with you, I don’t quite understand it myself but I just know that I’ve spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong.”

Mariah Carey won Artist of the Decade in the 1990s and Eminem took the title in the 2000s.

Following the award show Drake headed to SoFi Stadium, home of the L.A. Rams and Chargers, and celebrated his much-deserved win.

