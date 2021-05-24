Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re one of the few who has not played Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer, Activision is reportedly giving folks a chance to take it for a test run for FREE99.

As spotted on GameSpot, reputable Call of Duty News source @charlieINTEL announced on Twitter that gamers could look forward to a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War free-to-play weekend ahead of Memorial Day weekend sharing an advertisement announcing the upcoming event. While the news has not been confirmed by Activision or co-developers Raven Software and Treyarch yet, according to the tweet, it will kick off May 27 and will last until June 1.

According to GameSpot, players will be able to enjoy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer and Outbreak modes during the free weekend across all platforms.

This announcement which does seem inevitable, comes on the heels of the latest content update that saw the arrival of 80s action heroes Rambo and John McClane to the game in the form of playable operators. The insanely popular Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode also got an update that made Odra even more difficult, plus a patch that addressed some multiplayer issues.

The 80s action heroes bundle is only available until June 18, so you better snatch it up while you still can.

—

Photo: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Reportedly Will Be Free-To-Play Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: