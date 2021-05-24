Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The race for New York’s mayoral seat is on and while candidate Andrew Yang describes himself as a true-blue New Yorker, the former Presidential candidate doesn’t seem to be all that familiar with the musical catalog of perennial King of New York contender Jay-Z.

During a recent interview with Ziwe Fumudoh for her most recent episode of Ziwe, Yang was asked if he listened to rap music to which he answered, “I listened to a lot of Hip-Hop during like the ‘90s and 2000s” while referencing Nas and Jay-Z as artists he rocked with. Okay, that’s cool and sounds about right. But things got a little awkward when he was asked to name his favorite Jigga track.

Seemingly caught in a “trap,” Yang said “What is my favorite Jay-Z song?” before offering up the Linkin Park collaboration “Numb/Encore” and ultimately settling on “Ni**as In Paris” which he called “Ninjas In Paris.”

Aight, b. Are those your final answers? The man has classics galore and those were your top two choices? Well, to each his own.

While Yang claims to be a Jay-Z fan (yeah, ok), Hov has already pledged his support for CitiGroup CEO Ray McGuire for Mayor. But Jay isn’t the only artist from Hip-Hop’s golden era to back McGuire to be the next mayor of New York as Nas, and P. Diddy have also co-signed Ray to take the reigns from Bill de Blasio.

Andrew Yang better get himself a Tidal account and get familiar with 90’s and 00’s Hip-Hop if he wants to claim to be a Hip-Hop head from that era. Just sayin.’

Andrew Yang’s Claim To Be A Hip-Hop Fan Seems To Fall Flat After Jay-Z Question was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: