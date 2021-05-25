Scarface & Willie D Bring The Geto Boys Back With New Podcast

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Geto Boys are back – and bringing their thoughts to the podcast world.

Hip Hop legends Brad Jordan aka Scarface and Willie D are launching The Geto Boys Reloaded, a podcast centered around thought-provoking conversations regarding music, entertainment and social issues. Willie broke down the news to Dr. Boyce Watkins during Watkins’ wedding on Saturday (May 22).

“We doing the same thing we did with music,” Willie D said. “Providing information and instructions. Information on what’s going on in the world and instruction on how to navigate it. So you look at, you listen to a lot of music people will tell you they provide the information, they won’t give you the instructions. They don’t give you the instructions on how to navigate through the struggle. They’ll talk about the struggle but they won’t give you the instruction on how to navigate through it.”

He continued, “So we basically taking that motto, putting it in a bottle and releasing it to the podcast world. The Geto Boys is back and reloaded.”

Although there’s no official release date for the podcast, it’s the latest media foray for Willie who hosts his own show on YouTube and the first for Scarface who has returned to a relatively public lifestyle since his ordeal with COVID-19 last year as well as his battle with kidney failure.

