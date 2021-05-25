We Remember George Floyd One Year Later + Americans Urged Not To Travel To Japan For Olympics

Today marks the one year of the tragic passing of George Floyd. President Biden is set to meet with his family to discuss the continued congressional negotiations over police reform legislation. The meeting is to set the laws for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would enforce “legislation that would set up a national registry of police misconduct, ban racial and religious profiling by law enforcement and overhaul qualified immunity for police officers,” according to CNN.

The bill is currently still on hold in the Senate though Biden had it scheduled so that legislation passed it by Tuesday. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes.

In other news, United States citizens are urged to not travel to Japan for the 2021 Olympics due to COVID-19 cases. The country is at “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory, which is the highest level of warnings. Angie Ang breaks down everything going on in trending topics.

