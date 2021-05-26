J. Cole’s Manager Ibrahim “IB” Hamad Shares More Details About The Infamous “Diddy Fight”

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole’s manager and Dreamville cofounder Ibrahim “IB” Hamad shared more details about the infamous “scrap” between his Cole and Diddy.

Hamad shed more light on the “altercation” between the two Hip-Hop stars during a recent interview on the Say Less podcast. Before this interview, Cole already confirmed the 2013 fight went down on the Off-Season track “Let Go My Hand,” which ironically features an outro from Diddy himself. In the song, Simba raps, “My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it?”

Around the 12-minute mark of the 2-hour episode, Hamad spoke on the incident saying, “The Puff story… I just remember hearing about it and laughing. Cause I was there.”

When it all went down, word spread on Twitter that Cole and Diddy got into after the Bad Boy general tried to pour a drink on Kendrick Lamar allegedly because he wasn’t feeling his verse on Big Sean’s track “Control.” Hamad denied that was the case in a tweet last year and on the podcast said, “I’m not gonna go into detail, but it’s definitely not what people are saying,” before claiming it “was never a real issue.”

“It was definitely not like he was defending Kendrick or something,” he continued before sharing who else was around when it all went down. “It wasn’t like, ‘Don’t talk to Kendrick like that!’ Kendrick was there, Top was there, Jay was there, Beyoncé was there. Me and Cole. You know, grown men. … Got a little heated,” he added. “All I remember is me and Jay looking at each other like, ‘Oh, these n***as ’bout to fight.’ And then just being like, ‘Oh no, this is ’bout to happen.’ I’ll leave it at that.”

Hamad detailed being worried because The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, who hosts a gossip segment on the morning radio show, was also there. “You wanna know the funny part? That was a VMA party. Everyone was there. Angela Yee was literally at the table. I fuck with Yee, but she got Rumor Report and shit,” he further revealed. “Walking out of there I’m like, ‘Oh this about to be baaad.’ But for some reason, no one had a camera out, a couple people was talking about it, but you know.”

In the end, it just became noise because the situation was handled and defused by the parties involved, Hamad revealed to the podcast’s hosts Kaz, Low and Rosy.

You can listen to the entire episode aptly titled “Applying Pressure” below.

