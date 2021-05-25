Kanye’s Yeezy Gap Clothing Line Is Scheduled to Hit Shelves at the End of June

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Yeezy Gap is finally ready to become a reality and “is on track” for a late June 2021 release, according to a recent article from Business of Fashion. Gap is scheduled to have its quarterly earnings call this Thursday, May 27, and further details are expected to be revealed about this billion-dollar deal.

The partnership experienced a few hiccups since its initial announcement last year because of Kanye’s concern regarding Gap’s lack of diversity among its higher ranks. However, Gap CEO Sonia Syngal reassured investors and analysts that “he’s very, very focused on this incredible opportunity” on a March 4 call. Ye did end up filing the necessary paperwork for the brand’s logo the very next month, too, so news of the late Q2 2021 rollout sounds like the operations are back in order.

The ten-year partnership will likely contain much more than standard wares, as accessories like “handbags, backpacks, luggage, footwear, headwear, jackets, umbrellas and more” were also mentioned in the documentation for the trademark agreement. Designs for the line will also be fashion-forward, with terms like “modern” and “elevated” being floated.

West has not said much about the deal – nor has he had many words for ex-wife Kim Kardashian, either. West was an alleged no-show at his two-year son Psalm’s birthday party. No word on whether he was invited to the May 20 shindig, but Psalm’s siblings Chicago, North, and Saint made sure their brother had a blast.

Kim K. appeared to be all smiles and shared photos of her son’s construction site-themed party on Instagram. Celebrity pals such as Vanessa Bryant and Nicki Minaj sent the lil’ guy their love via IG, too.

“My Taurus baby Psalm,” Kim posted to social media on May 9, her son’s actual birthday. “He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!”

