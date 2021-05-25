7 Staple Pieces To Complete Your Memorial Day Weekend Fit

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Memorial Day weekend is the official summer kickoff, which makes it the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe with pieces that will serve you throughout the season.

As always, summer is about bright colors, less clothing and poppin’ accessories. From the must-have bags to mules, you’ll be right on trend with these staples from our favorite retailers and Black-owned boutiques.

A Statement Two-Piece Set

Two-piece sets offer a complete look, for one price, while accentuating your body shape. This mustard two-piece set ($54.99) by ElevenThirty will compliment your melanin and accentuate your curves with its high waist pants. Whether it’s a brunch or kickback, you’ll totally standout in this fashion statement. With stretch factor and an inner lining, this is a flawless slay. It’s so in demand, it’s on pre-order.

A Cute Top

Serve a sexy and simple look that shows off your decolletage. A great top, and it doesn’t have to be expensive, goes a long way. This powder blue knit strappy ($18), from PrettyLittleThing, can be paired with palazzo pants, shorts, belted high-waist pants and beyond.

Distressed Biker Shorts

When it comes to denim, FashionNova has the game on lock with affordably priced denim looks that fit like a glove. Especially if you’re a curvy girl. And with pretty reliable overnight shipping, you have time to order a pair by that Memorial Day BBQ. These Distressed Denim Bermudas ($20.99) are the perfect bottom to complete any summer look.

A Cute Duster

A long duster with print of bold color is the perfect piece to take your look to the next level and keep you warm when the sun goes down. This “Ethanel” satin duster ($65) from Chic Couture Online is will all the perfect pop to your basic blue jeans and white top.

A Bomb Maxi Dress

It’s sundress season. You can never go wrong with a sexy maxi dress and this popular maxi dress style is all the rage. The “It Girl Maxi Dress” ($50) from Black-owned boutique Benton 1988, brings the sex appeal with this stretchy ribbed fabric that hugs your curves.

A Small Bag

Wearing less and going out more also goes for your bag. Lock that big winter tote in the closet and break out your small bag that only holds the essentials. Telfar or Brandon Blackwell, pick your poison. The Black-owned designers have the must-have bags of the year and anyone with one at the Memorial Day BBQ will be a standout.

Mules

And for the the feet, square toe shoes are on trend this season. Along with bright neon colors and comfortable heels, these “Evella” mules ($42.99) from MissLola.com are hot! Pair all these items together to create multiple looks.

Buy now, thank us later!

RELATED STORIES:

Are Bottega Veneta’s Stretched Sandals The Must-Have Shoes For The Summer?

5 Summer Trends You Should add to Your Wardrobe

7 Staple Pieces To Complete Your Memorial Day Weekend Fit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 96.3: