Metro Marrs Detained By Police For Making It Rain At His Graduation [VIDEO]

Quality Control rapper Metro Marrs was detained by Police last week after during his own high school graduation. Marrs who graduated from Langston Hughes High School on Friday, pulled out $10,000 in cash and made it rain all over the commencement stage as he walked to get his diploma. School officials we’re not happy.

Police showed up on the scene and Metro Marrs was forced into handcuffs for attempting to start a riot and disorderly conduct. He was also fined for the incident.

Check out video of the Metro Marrs making it rain at his graduation.

Here is the moment when Metro Marrs was detained by police…

