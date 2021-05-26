Oh Summer: Summer Walker Gets Dragged On Twitter For Her Alleged Diet For Her Newborn

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker told fans she wouldn’t put her baby’s face on the Internet but what she has shared on social media as a new mother has made Parenting Twitter jump in an uproar.

After sharing one of the first photos of her new mom bod and her baby girl nursing a bottle, some fans wondered if Summer would eventually show the child’s face. Again, because Summer is Summer – she reiterated in one of her stories she wasn’t ever doing that.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPT7RjgAX4A/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8be94006-ea4c-4b67-a531-b9b52e65001b

“mfs are weird I will never post my baby so stop asking,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

If you thought just being a protective mom was one thing, fans caught a recent glimpse of Summer’s kitchen and noticed ALL of the organic items on her kitchen counter to nurse her baby with.

If you recall, Summer was rather opinionated on what she would feed her child before she gave birth, choosing fresh fruit over giving babies formula and store-bought baby food.

“Y’all weird for even giving babies that processed government sh*t,” she said. “Throw some real fruit / veggies in a blender and give it to them. LOL revisiting cause [people] kept saying it’s too expensive.”

She added, “A pear 43 cent, Similac is 32 to 36 dollars. I don’t understand. A bowl of fruit for the child would still cost less than formula for the week. To feed the child daily $1.67, Meal 1pear 43 cent, Meal 2 apple 74 cent, Meal 3 peas 50 cent, $11.69 weekly. And they drink water so it’s cheaper. $23.38 for 2 weeks.”

Well … leave it to social media to drop some of the more interesting reactions. See a few below.

https://twitter.com/chibicheez/status/1397391915272790018

