Chris Pratt Fights In The Future In Order To Save The Present In New Sci-Fi Epic ‘The Tomorrow War’

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Pratt is on a mission to save the world from aggressive aliens once again.

No, this time, he doesn’t have to worry about a purple titan wielding power to wipe away existence with the snap of his fingers. In the first trailer for his sci-fi epic, The Tomorrow War, he is on a mission to save humanity from a hostile invading alien species.

In the film, Pratt plays a retired military vet living out his life as a high school teacher and a loving family man. His world gets flipped on its head when time-traveling soldiers from the year 2051 show up with a disturbing message; humans are getting their asses handed to them by aliens. To swing the odds back in favor of humanity, soldiers and civilians from the present are drafted to fight in the future war where the chances of surviving are pretty low.

Regardless, Pratt signs up to do battle with the space invaders so his wife won’t get drafted and, of course, to save the world for his daughter.

The official synopsis reads:

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

The Tomorrow War was originally slated to be distributed by Paramount Pictures before the rights for the Skydance Media produced and developed film was bought by Amazon for a whopping $200 million Variety exclusively reported. The film is written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie), his first live-action feature, and also stars Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

The Tomorrow War premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

Peep the trailer below.

Photos: Amazon Studios / The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt Fights In The Future In Order To Save The Present In New Sci-Fi Epic ‘The Tomorrow War’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: