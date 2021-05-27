Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If Too $hort’s proven anything over his career it’s that you’re never too old to rap and definitely never too old to pimp because three decades and change into the game and the Oakland OG is still doing both things well.

Just peep his latest visuals to “F*ck Yo Speakers” in which $hort Dawg spits that pimp game while some thick young women pose up a storm and twerk like it’s an Olympic sport.

From the OG’s to the young generation, Trippie Redd links up with Playboi Carti and for their visuals to “Miss The Rage” set an old school Mercedes on fire because, well, fire. That’s our best guess. Might’ve been a drive-by whip for all we know so why not? Leave. No. Evidence.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, 24Goldn featuring Future, and more.

TOO $HORT – “F*CK YO SPEAKERS”

TRIPPIE REDD FT. PLAYBOI CARTI – “MISS THE RAGE”

KODAK BLACK – “ORACLE”

MACHINE GUN KELLY FT. KELLIN QUINN – “LOVE RACE”

24KGOLDN FT. FUTURE – “COMPANY”

PRO ZAY FT. TONEYBOI – “POWDER COATED SLIDES”

TALEBAN DOODA FT. YUNG BLEU – “MORE THAN AVERAGE”

LIL CHRIS & JHA ROOGA – “CATCH A BODY”

OL’ BURGER BEATS & VUYO – “ATHENS”

SHAD – “OUT OF TOUCH”

JUSTIN SKY & REMA – “TWISTED FANTASY”

YN JAY & LOUIE RAY – “THE FAWK UP”

REMY – “I KNOW WHY YOU STAY OUT”

ROADRUNNER TB – “CHICKEN TALK, PT. 3”

YUNG MAL – “GOT IT TOGETHER”

SLIMELIFE SHAWTY – “BABY BOY”

ARSONAL DA REBEL FT. NLE CHOPPA – “WRONG N***A”

BUCK LGR – “RESURRECTED”

ZAYTOVEN & FO15 – “RUN THE SCORE”

BADDA TD – “RUNNING WILD”

GABE ‘NANDEZ – “OSIRIS”

BEYONDSONNY – “SIDESTEP”

EMOTIONAL ORANGES FT. BECKY G – “DOWN TO MIAMI”

Too $hort “F*ck Yo Speakers,” Trippie Redd ft. Playboi Carti “Miss The Rage” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 96.3: