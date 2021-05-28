Some Dude’s Memorial Day “BBQ and Spades” Throwback Playlist [Listen]

Make sure you subscribe to Some Dude … Podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
The unofficial start of the summer is upon us as we enter Memorial Day weekend. During this 3 (or 4) day weekend, people all over the United States will be headed to the beach or firing up the grill at the park or in their very own backyard with family and music blaring at ignorant levels. With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available, many will be itching to finally be outside amongst family and friends, enjoying life after being in quarantine for more than a year. And being around family and friends again, you already know it will be time to play one of Black America’s greatest pastimes: Spades.
READ: The One Thing African Americans Need To Know About Memorial Day
Yes, we know: Everyone does not know how to play spades. We also know the last thing you would want to happen is to embarrass yourself in front of the family while playing. But, we are wide open now and this weekend it’s more about being around love ones. You also need a playlist for the weekend. A soundtrack to set the mood for the festivities. You need a song to slam a spade down, cutting your opponent’s cards. A track to dance to when winning or take your mind off losing. Or, just to jam to with a drink in your hand dancing at the beach, park, or your backyard, and guess what: We got you.
Check out #SomeDudePod’s “BBQ and Spades” playlist for your Memorial Day Weekend or just to jam to. At the very least, you will be able to clean your house to this one. Enjoy!
READ: 5 Fast Facts About Memorial Day That Everyone Needs To Know
READ: Yummy Memorial Day Cocktail Recipes
Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying Attention To
Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying Attention To
1. Lupita Nyong'o - 38Source:Getty 1 of 32
2. Michael B. Jordan - 34Source:Nike Publicity 2 of 32
3. Daniel Kaluuya - 32Source:Getty 3 of 32
4. Tessa Thompson - 37Source:Getty 4 of 32
5. Zendaya - 24Source:Getty 5 of 32
6. Letitia Wright - 27Source:Getty 6 of 32
7. Lakeith Stanfield - 29Source:Getty 7 of 32
8. Donald Glover - 37Source:WENN 8 of 32
9. Zoë Kravitz - 32Source:WENN 9 of 32
10. Winston Duke - 34Source:WENN 10 of 32
11. John Boyega - 29Source:Getty 11 of 32
12. Issa Rae - 36Source:Getty 12 of 32
13. Zazie Beetz - 29Source:Getty 13 of 32
14. Brian Tyree Henry - 39Source:Guy D'Alema/FX 14 of 32
15. Amandla Stenberg - 22Source:Getty 15 of 32
16. Caleb Mclaughlin - 19Source:WENN 16 of 32
17. Yara Shahidi - 21Source:Getty 17 of 32
18. Keke Palmer - 27Source:Getty 18 of 32
19. Jodie Turner-Smith - 34Source:Getty 19 of 32
20. Kiersey Clemons - 27Source:Getty 20 of 32
21. John David Washington - 36Source:Netflix 21 of 32
22. Marsai Martin - 16Source:Getty 22 of 32
23. Corey Hawkins - 32Source:Getty 23 of 32
24. Aldis Hodge - 34Source:Getty 24 of 32
25. Storm Reid - 17Source:Getty 25 of 32
26. Shameik Moore - 26Source:Radio One 26 of 32
27. Janelle Monae - 35Source:Getty 27 of 32
28. Tyler James Williams - 28Source:Getty 28 of 32
29. Gabourey Sidibe - 38Source:Getty 29 of 32
30. Alfred Enoch - 32Source:Getty 30 of 32
31. O'Shea Jackson Jr. - 30Source:Getty 31 of 32
32. Jason Mitchell - 34Source:Getty 32 of 32
Some Dude’s Memorial Day “BBQ and Spades” Throwback Playlist [Listen] was originally published on wtlcfm.com