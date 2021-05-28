Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If you have been following the hit drama series All American, you may have recognized this familiar child star in the latest season. Twitter fans are shook to discover Noah Gray-Cabey is the same person who played the piano-playing child prodigy, Franklin, on My Wife and Kids.

Gray-Cabey joins season 3 of All American as Frausto, a member of the South Crenshaw football team. Frausto has made it clear that he doesn’t view Spencer as a hero for their upcoming football season and shared a few choice words for Spencer and Coach Baker. Frausto’s attitude and snarky comments make his rookie appearance on the show pretty memorable, and it also made fans question why his face seemed all too familiar.

The 25-year-old former child star stole our hearts in his first major television role on the hit comedy series My Wife and Kids alongside stars Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell. Gray-Cabey played a young 9-year-old Franklin Aloysious Mumford on the show, who graduated Harvard before the age for 7. It was hard to forget Noah’s role in the series, as he would often add to the comedic banter keeping up with a hilarious Wayans and Campbell.

Safe to say, Gray-Cabey has remained booked and buys since his first iconic role as a child. He has also appeared in a few other shows over the years. He starred in the drama crime series Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists as Mason and CBS medical drama Code Black as Dr. Elliot Dixon. Gray-Cabey also starred in NBC’s Heroes as Micah Sanders. Anywho… we love to see it. Catch Noah Gray-Cabey on season 3 of All American.

Fans Are Shocked To Discover This Former Child Star On The Newest Season Of ‘All American’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 96.3: