Watch: Laurence Fishburne Will Star In Upcoming Football Film ‘Under The Stadium Lights’

Who doesn’t love a good underdog story? Laurence Fishburne stars in the upcoming film Under The Stadium Lights. Shadow and Act shared an exclusive preview of the film.

Fishburne’s new film follows the true story of a small-town high school football team, who beat all the odds to win their state championship. According to Shadow and Act, the official description reads:

After a crushing defeat ended their prior season, everyone counted the Abilene Eagles out of title contention. Facing doubts and personal challenges both on and off the field, it will take the guidance of their team chaplain (Milo Gibson) and a surrogate father figure (Fishburne) for them to realize what they can achieve when they stand united as a team. In this uplifting underdog story, the Abilene Eagles will once again soar in an incredible comeback that will be forever remembered in sports history.

In the short one minute clip, Fishburne’s character Harold is approached by his local diner waitress, who brags about how fast he was as a young athlete. Then, Harold leads the diner filled with his football team in song. They sing and clap singing the familiar Gospel tune, “Amen.”

Alongside Gibson and Fishburne, the film also stars Abigail Hawk, Acoryé White, Carter Redwood, Germain Arroyo, Adrian Favela, Eddie George, Glenn Morshower and Noel G.

The film will be available in select Theaters, on digital and On Demand on June 4, 2021. To preview the film, head over to Shadow and Act for the exclusive preview.

