Footage from a violent shooting landed online and police are still looking for suspects – and answers. The brazen attack took place on May 27 in East Columbus. Surveillance video captured by Fisher Fish and Chicken restaurant shows a woman parking her SUV when a group of men quickly exit a red car, run toward her vehicle and open fire.
|| RELATED: 3 Dead, 3 Hurt In Weekend Shooting Outside Ohio Bar ||
|| RELATED: Another 16-Year-Old Dead in Columbus Shooting ||
According to ABC 6, the victim has been identified as Jessica Marzett. Marzett is a mother of two and was struck multiple times by the gunfire. She was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
“They heard the shots. We had customers on the floor,” said the owner of Fisher Fish and Chicken Munjed Hinnawi. “I’m surprised when I see three people, 23 shots. I can’t believe it.”
Hinnawi told the press that his employee ran out to Marzett’s car to check on her before police arrived.
“He saw the lady. He checked on the lady. He said he did not sleep all night yesterday,” said Hinnawi.
The Latest:
- Mother Shot At 23 Times In Strip Mall Parking Lot [VIDEO]
- Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After Receiving Backlash
- Recreate This Simple Day To Night Memorial Day Weekend Makeup Tutorial With Celebrity MUA Anika Stewart
- NBA Player Bam Adebayo Helps Surprise Miami Students With Digital Learning Tools
- Harlem’s Historic Rucker Park To Be Revitalized By National Basketball Players Association
- Mo’Nique Questions When ‘Young Sistas’ Lost Their Pride Wearing Bonnets & Slippers In Public
- Marlo Hampton, Shantel Jackson, Joie Chavis & Ari Fletcher Rock These Sexy Mugler Leggings
- Fake GOP Outrage As Kamala Harris Tells Americans To ‘Enjoy The Long Weekend’ For Memorial Day
- Ben Carson, Who Once Spent 31K In Government Funds On A HUD Dining Set, Criticizes Biden’s Budget
- Biden’s Budget Seeks To Level Racial, Economic Playing Fields Despite ‘Out Of Touch’ Republicans
Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35
Reports Allege Chico DeBarge’s Son Dontae Was Murdered At Age 35
1.1 of 17
2.2 of 17
3.3 of 17
4.4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6. Photos of Dontae Anderson-DeBarge from his Facebook Account6 of 17
7.7 of 17
8.8 of 17
9.9 of 17
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14.14 of 17
15.15 of 17
16.16 of 17
17.17 of 17
Mother Shot At 23 Times In Strip Mall Parking Lot [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com