2021 is the year that keeps on giving the world new J. Cole music. Swizz Beatz unveiled a new verse from the MC on the recent edition of Verzuz.

As spotted on Complex, things got very interesting during the Swizz Beatz vs. Timbaland rematch over the weekend. While the two iconic producers put on a hell of a show for those in attendance and fans who tuned in online, the Bronx native pulled a rabbit out of his hat to the surprise of everyone watching.

Midway during the battle, Swizz Beatz played DMX’s “Bath Salts” but quickly stopped it, saying, “that’s the cute version, I like that version—but let me play this version.”

He then went on to play a version with J. Cole, and it is clear the Fayetteville, North Carolina, MC went into that recording session very determined. Naturally, his verse had Swizz amped up, and he threw some extra sauce on the moment when the DJ started and ended the preview. “Talk to ’em, J. Cole,” Swizz said. “Oh, you not gonna play the whole J. Cole verse?”

While the bars definitely were generally well-received by fans, it is unclear if we will ever get this feature on an official release. Additionally, the Ruff Ryder member has yet to confirm whether or not this is a remix or a version that didn’t make the final cut of DMX’s posthumous album Exodus.

You can hear the J. Cole verse below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez/ Getty Images

Swizz Beatz Plays Unreleased J. Cole Verse From DMX’s “Bath Salts” [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

