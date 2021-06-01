Converse Blesses Washington Mystics Natasha Cloud With Her Own All-Star BB Evo Player Model

Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Washington Mystics baller and WNBA champion Natasha Cloud took a year off from the league to focus on social justice matters and returned to court in style.

Converse announced Tuesday (June 1) that it is teaming up with Cloud for a player model of its All-Star BB Evo sneaker. The silhouette of the kicks is called the “Petal to the Metal” and draws inspiration from one of her personal tattoos, a rose that is “a reflection of my commitment to my family,” Cloud explains per a press release.

The sneakers, which come in a blush of Pink Foam, Chambray Blue, and Spring Green, represent a new season in full bloom.

On the heel is a rose tattoo that is visible on the lateral side of each sneaker. Touching on the design detail, Cloud added, “I wanted the shoe to signify looking to new horizons, collective growth, and regenerating oneself.

Natasha Cloud made headlines during the 2020 WNBA season in the bubble when she decided to forgo the season to fight for social justice issues. It was later revealed in reports that Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving spoke with both Cloud and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd before announcing he was going to create a $1.5 million fund to help pay WNBA players who decided to opt-out of the bubble season to tackle social justice issues or coronavirus concerns.

Converse also announced it would cover Cloud’s salary after Cloud decided to sit out the year.

Natasha Cloud’s Converse All-Star BB Evo “Petal to The Metal” player’s edition will be available globally beginning June 3 at Converse.com and select global retailers.

