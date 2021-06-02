Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If you missed out on Stadium Goods and auction house Christie’s last “Original Air” Air Jordan sneaker collection auction, fret not because they’re about to give rich sneakerheads another chance to drop a lifetime’s worth of paper on exclusive footwear.

The sneaker consignment destination, ahem, marketplace and auction house are once again collaborating to set up another sneaker auction dubbed “Original Air Part II” which will be boasting 90 pairs of kicks composed of scarce early samples, the complete Air Jordan 1-14 collection (basically all the kicks Jordan actually played in), game-worn kicks, and Jordan-related pieces from celebrities such as Eminem, Kobe Bryant, Drake and LeBron James.

Sone of the eye-popping items available include the super rare Air Jordan 1 Metallics from 1985,a 1-of-1 Air Jordan 4 in white with black mesh, an Air Jordan 11 “Concord Air” that Michael Jordan wore in a game, and assortment of samples made for Team Jordan colleges like UNC and Georgetown and more kicks that might have risking a mortgage to cop.

Not a bad collection of rare merchandise.

More Jordan game-worn sneakers include the “He Got Game” Air Jordan 13’s, “Taxi” Air Jordan 12’s and Air Jordan 17’s. Those didn’t have a nickname as heads weren’t really feeling those. The auction will also feature kicks autographed game-worn sneakers by Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter, Ray Allen and Jimmy Butler.

The auction will be held from June 22 – June 30 on Christie’s website with the preview going live on June 9. If you got it like that then by all means, have at it and good luck. The rest of us 9 to 5 sneakerheads will continue to pray to the sneaker gods for a rare “W” on that damn SNKRS app.

Check out photos of the goods below.

Stadium Goods & Christie’s To Auction Off A Gang of Rare Air Jordans, Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com

